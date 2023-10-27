Top 9 South Indian cop thriller movies to watch on Netflix, Disney Plus Hotstar and more OTT

Watch these South Indian cop dramas on OTT for thorough entertainment.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 27, 2023
Starring Vishnu Vishal as SI Arun Kumar, the story is of a cop who is on a hunt of a psychotic killer. It is quite gripping.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
R Madhavan plays a no nonsense cop who is chasing a dreaded gangster played by Vijay Sethupathi. When Vedha surrenders, mind games through his stories begin.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The OG Singham is actually Suriya. The film is full of drama, suspense and high-octane action.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Adivi Sesh plays IPS Krishna Dev in this film. He plays a nonchalant officer who has to solve a twisted and dangerous murder case. He looks quite handsome in uniform.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jayam Ravi plays an IPS officer in the film. He wants to expose an influential scientist who is involved in all sorts of corruption and illegal medical practices.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sarath Kumar as SP Loganathan and Ashok Selvan as DSP K. Prakash make one heck of a team whilst chasing a serial killer.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thalapathy Vijay plays the role of DCP Vijay Kumar in the film. He changes his name in order to lead a non violent life with his daughter but his past chases him.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Starring Kamal Haasan as a police officer, the film is about a serial killer who killed his friend's daughter.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It is an interesting tale of an police officer played by Prithviraj Sukumaran who goes through partial memory loss whilst investigating a murder case.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pawan Kalyan plays a cop in the film while Rana Daggubati is ex-havildar. It is a maseladaar action thriller to watch on OTT.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It is a twisted tale of a police officer and a lawyer surrounding murder of a school teacher. The movie stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Pasupathi Raj and more.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The movie is about a cop who loses his leg whilst investigating a mysterious murder case.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
