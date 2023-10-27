Top 9 South Indian cop thriller movies to watch on Netflix, Disney Plus Hotstar and more OTT

Watch these South Indian cop dramas on OTT for thorough entertainment.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 27, 2023

Ratsasan on Disney+Hotstar

Starring Vishnu Vishal as SI Arun Kumar, the story is of a cop who is on a hunt of a psychotic killer. It is quite gripping.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vikram Vedha on MX Player

R Madhavan plays a no nonsense cop who is chasing a dreaded gangster played by Vijay Sethupathi. When Vedha surrenders, mind games through his stories begin.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Singam on Disney+Hotstar

The OG Singham is actually Suriya. The film is full of drama, suspense and high-octane action.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

HIT: The Second Case on Amazon Prime Video

Adivi Sesh plays IPS Krishna Dev in this film. He plays a nonchalant officer who has to solve a twisted and dangerous murder case. He looks quite handsome in uniform.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thani Oruvan on MX Player

Jayam Ravi plays an IPS officer in the film. He wants to expose an influential scientist who is involved in all sorts of corruption and illegal medical practices.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Por Thozhil on SonyLIV

Sarath Kumar as SP Loganathan and Ashok Selvan as DSP K. Prakash make one heck of a team whilst chasing a serial killer.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Theri on Amazon Prime Video

Thalapathy Vijay plays the role of DCP Vijay Kumar in the film. He changes his name in order to lead a non violent life with his daughter but his past chases him.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu on Zee5

Starring Kamal Haasan as a police officer, the film is about a serial killer who killed his friend's daughter.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mumbai Police on Disney+Hotstar

It is an interesting tale of an police officer played by Prithviraj Sukumaran who goes through partial memory loss whilst investigating a murder case.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bheemla Nayak on Disney+Hostar

Pawan Kalyan plays a cop in the film while Rana Daggubati is ex-havildar. It is a maseladaar action thriller to watch on OTT.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jana Gana Mana on Netflix

It is a twisted tale of a police officer and a lawyer surrounding murder of a school teacher. The movie stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Pasupathi Raj and more.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dhuruvangal Pathinaaru on MX Player

The movie is about a cop who loses his leg whilst investigating a mysterious murder case.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Mahabharata: Was Vyasa a compiler or an actual character in the story?

 

 Find Out More