Top 9 South Indian sports dramas to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more

Jersey, Bigil and more top South Indian films are on the list.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 29, 2023

Jersey on MX Player

Starring Nani in the lead, the film is about a failed cricketer getting back to the sport to fulfil his son's wishes.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Majili on Disney+Hotstar

Starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya, it is a love story of an aspiring cricketer who is forced to marry his neighbour.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bigil on Amazon Prime Video

The story is about a footballer who turns coach for women's team. It stars Thalapathy Vijay in leading role.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Eetti on JioCinema

The film is about an athlete who suffers from a rare physical condition.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Irudhi Suttru on SonyLiv

With R Madhavan in lead, the story is about a former boxer who trains a fisherwoman to excel in sport.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kanaa on SonyLiv

It is a story of a farmer's daughter who wants to become an international cricketer. It is about her difficult journey to achieve her dreams.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Okkadu on Zee5

Mahesh Babu plays the role of a Kabbadi player. It is an action thriller as he saves a girl from a forced marriage.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gatta Kusthi on Netflix

The film is about a man wanting to marry a traditional girl but winds up marrying a wrestling champion.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sarpatta Parambarai on Amazon Prime Video

Pa Ranjith's directorial venture revolves around boxing. It stars Arya and many other stars and has a rating of 8.5 on IMDb.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sudani from Nigeria on Netflix

The story is about a football coach named Majeed who gets 3 Nigerian players to play for his team.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vennila Kabadi Kuzhu on Sun NXT

The film revolves around a group of Kabbadi players who finally win at a game but a life is lost.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Liger on Disney+Hotstar

Vijay Deverakonda's pan-India film was a sport drama that saw him as a MMA Fighter.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Love birds Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur jet off to Maldives to celebrate Dream Girl 2 actress' birthday 

 

 Find Out More