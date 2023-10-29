Top 9 South Indian sports dramas to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more

Jersey, Bigil and more top South Indian films are on the list.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 29, 2023
Starring Nani in the lead, the film is about a failed cricketer getting back to the sport to fulfil his son's wishes.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya, it is a love story of an aspiring cricketer who is forced to marry his neighbour.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The story is about a footballer who turns coach for women's team. It stars Thalapathy Vijay in leading role.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film is about an athlete who suffers from a rare physical condition.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
With R Madhavan in lead, the story is about a former boxer who trains a fisherwoman to excel in sport.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It is a story of a farmer's daughter who wants to become an international cricketer. It is about her difficult journey to achieve her dreams.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mahesh Babu plays the role of a Kabbadi player. It is an action thriller as he saves a girl from a forced marriage.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film is about a man wanting to marry a traditional girl but winds up marrying a wrestling champion.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pa Ranjith's directorial venture revolves around boxing. It stars Arya and many other stars and has a rating of 8.5 on IMDb.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The story is about a football coach named Majeed who gets 3 Nigerian players to play for his team.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film revolves around a group of Kabbadi players who finally win at a game but a life is lost.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vijay Deverakonda's pan-India film was a sport drama that saw him as a MMA Fighter.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!