Top 9 stars who swooned us with their compelling performances in 2023
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 27, 2023
No matter how many controversies Animal gets into, no one can deny the great performance of Ranbir Kapoor in the alpha man role.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kareena Kapoor Khan also gave a dashing performance in Jaane Jaan while playing a lead role.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shahid Kapoor made his OTT debut with Farzi this year and it was one to be remembered.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Adarsh Gourav’s performance in Guns & Gulaabs got its much-needed recognition.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aditya Roy Kapoor gave a standout performance in The Night Manager leaving fans drooling.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vijay Verma was also one of the names that was highlighted because of his roles in shows like Kalkoot, Lust Stories, Dahaad, and more.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Babil Khan in The Railway Men gave an engaging performance that stuck with the audience.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Indian legendary actor, Manoj Bajpayee showed his class with Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Saiyami Kher played the role of a paraplegic cricketer in Ghoomer which was impressive in itself.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 9 Indian OTT releases of 2023 to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime and more before the year ends
Find Out More