Top 9 stars who swooned us with their compelling performances in 2023

Nishant

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 27, 2023

No matter how many controversies Animal gets into, no one can deny the great performance of Ranbir Kapoor in the alpha man role.

Kareena Kapoor Khan also gave a dashing performance in Jaane Jaan while playing a lead role.

Shahid Kapoor made his OTT debut with Farzi this year and it was one to be remembered.

Adarsh Gourav’s performance in Guns & Gulaabs got its much-needed recognition.

Aditya Roy Kapoor gave a standout performance in The Night Manager leaving fans drooling.

Vijay Verma was also one of the names that was highlighted because of his roles in shows like Kalkoot, Lust Stories, Dahaad, and more.

Babil Khan in The Railway Men gave an engaging performance that stuck with the audience.

Indian legendary actor, Manoj Bajpayee showed his class with Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai.

Saiyami Kher played the role of a paraplegic cricketer in Ghoomer which was impressive in itself.

