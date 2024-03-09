Top 9 Tamil movies and web series with female leads to watch on Netflix, ZEE5 and more OTT

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 09, 2024

Awe on Netflix is a story of a woman with multiple personalities.

36 Vayadhinile on Aha is the story of Vasanthi who tries to rediscover herself.

Kannagi on Amazon Prime Video is a story of 4 different women focusing on the problems faced by them in love.

Aruvi on Amazon Prime Video is a story of an ordinary girl with a different perception about the world.

Raatchasi on Amazon Prime Video is an empowering story of a headmistress who wants to reform her school.

Kanaa on MX Player is the story of Kousalya who goes against all odds to become a cricketer.

Prabhavati on Zee5 is about a daughter who takes her mother in law on a trip to reunite with all of her old school friends.

Kaatrin Mozhi on Amazon Prime Video is a story of a passionate woman who aims to become independent.

Maya on Zee5 is a story of a single mother who struggles to make a living by working in advertisements.

