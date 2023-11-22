Top 9 terrifying Korean films you should never see alone
Bollywood Staff
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 22, 2023
A Tale of Two Sisters - When a girl leaves a mental health facility and gets back home to be with her sister, she discovers some very odd things are happening.
Train to Busan - As a zombie virus spreads throughout South Korea, travelers on the Korea to Busan train fight for their lives.
Bloody Reunion - This unreservedly brutal film from Korean director Dae-wung Lim depicts the disastrous results of buried grudges against a class reunion.
Hansel and Gretel - A young salesman meets a mysterious girl on a completely dark road, and she invites him to her gorgeous home, which has strange secrets and no way out.
Wishing Stairs - Usually a remote boarding school staircase has 28 steps to the dormitory, but occasionally there seem to be 29. The horror starts when someone treads on the mysterious extra stair.
Sleep - Before her spouse hurts himself or their family, a young, expectant wife needs to figure out how to put an end to her husband's terrifying sleepwalking habits.
Dead Friend - A young woman experiencing amnesia learns that she is linked in some way to a group of individuals who are being eliminated one by one by a resentful ghost.
Memento Mori - In Whispering Corridors #2, two of the girl's senior classmates seem to have an exceptionally close bond, and she finds a strange diary that can cause hallucinations.
The Ring virus - The journalist Sun-ju chooses to look into the final moments of her niece and the other three teenagers who mysteriously died at the same hour and with heart attack symptoms.
