Top 9 thrillers on Netflix, Prime Video and more OTT that are full of suspense and drama

Asur 2, The Fame Game and more thrillers that are a muust-watch.

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 25, 2023

Chup: Revenge of the Artist

Zee5 movie Chup: Revenge of the Artist has Sunny Deol, Dulquer Salmaan and more playing interesting characters.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dahaad

The Amazon Prime Video web series is full of suspense and drama.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Fame Game

Madhuri's debut OTT show on Netflix is about a top actress going missing.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Raat Akeli Hai

The Radhika and Nawaz film on Netflix has received an IMDB rating of 7.2.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Andhadhun

This whodunit drama with Ayushmann Khurrana is available on Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Asur 2

This Arshad Warsi, Barun Sobti starrer on JioCinema will numb your mind.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Omerta

The riveting Omerta on Zee5 starring Rajkummar Rao is a must watch.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Guns and Gulaabs

The gangster drama Guns and Gulaabs on Netflix is a 'zara hatke' thriller.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Night Manager

Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala's show on Disney Plus Hotstar is a stylish mafia saga.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 most popular OTT actors of 2023: Pankaj Tripathi beats Shahid Kapoor, Kajol and others

 

 Find Out More