Top 9 underrated spy thrillers to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 17, 2023

If you wish to watch something apart from Tiger 3 but of the same likes then here are some underrated spy thrillers.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tabu and Ali Fazal’s compelling spy thriller Khufiya is streaming on Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kabir Khan directorial Phantom is available on Amazon Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Akshay Kumar’s intriguing spy thriller Baby can be watched on Disney+ Hotstar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s Detective Byomkesh Bakshy got sidelined. Watch on Amazon Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Agent Vinod is on Amazon Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

John Abrahama’s espionage Madras Cafe is on Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Naam Shabana starring Taapsee Pannu and Akshay Kumar is available on Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

D Day on Amazon Prime Video didn’t receive deserved attention.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

16 December starring Milind Soman is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and more Bollywood mommies who had a normal delivery

 

 Find Out More