Top 9 underrated spy thrillers to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 17, 2023
If you wish to watch something apart from Tiger 3 but of the same likes then here are some underrated spy thrillers.
Tabu and Ali Fazal’s compelling spy thriller Khufiya is streaming on Netflix.
Kabir Khan directorial Phantom is available on Amazon Prime Video.
Akshay Kumar’s intriguing spy thriller Baby can be watched on Disney+ Hotstar.
Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s Detective Byomkesh Bakshy got sidelined. Watch on Amazon Prime Video.
Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Agent Vinod is on Amazon Prime Video.
John Abrahama’s espionage Madras Cafe is on Netflix.
Naam Shabana starring Taapsee Pannu and Akshay Kumar is available on Netflix.
D Day on Amazon Prime Video didn’t receive deserved attention.
16 December starring Milind Soman is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
