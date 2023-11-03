Top 9 underrated web series to watch over the weekend on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 03, 2023
The Fame Game on Netflix has Madhuri Dixit in the lead. The web series about a top actress going missing is quite thrilling, we must say.
Bose: Dead/Alive on JioCinema has Rajkummar Rao playing Subhash Chandra Bose. The story is about mystery that followed his death.
Abhay series is quite underrated but is a must watch. Kunal Kemmu plays a gutsy cop in the series who leaves no stone unturned to solve a case.
Undekhi on SonyLiv is allegedly based on true events. The story is of a girl who is shot dead at a wedding and an influencial family trying to cover it up.
The first season of The Gone Game is a psychological thriller with the backdrop of COVID-19.
The Raikar Case on JioCinema is a thriller revolving around a secretive family whose member has been killed.
The web series Human is about a medical crime motivate by greed is on Disney+Hotstar.
Gullak on SonyLiv is a sweet, slice-of-life drama that is a must watch for happy times.
Bhaukaal on MX Player is about an SSP who has a tough time in Muzaffarnagar ruled by goons.
Mumbai Diaries 26/11 on Amazon Prime Video is a medical drama starring Konkona Sen Sharma, Mohit Raina and others. It will keep you hooked.
The Final Call on Zee5 revolving around a pilot who wants to commit suicide and an ATS team trying to save passengers.
Dahan: Raakan Ka Rahasya is on Disney+Hotstar. An underrated web series about a disgraced IAS Officer is a must watch.
