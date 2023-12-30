Top 9 unmissable Netflix movies and web series to watch before stepping into the New Year
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 30, 2023
A holiday comedy called Christmas as Usual centers on Thea and her Indian boyfriend Jashan.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In the comedy Six in the City, a group of friends gather to support one another following a split, only to witness the rekindling of old disagreements.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Watch the second season of I Hate Christmas, an Italian romantic comedy, with Gianna and her family.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A third season of the immensely successful family-friendly animated sitcom about little Hilda's daring exploits is coming soon.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Watch Naga to go on a thrilling ride with the characters.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Eliyha Altena, Pommelien Thijs, and Willem De Schryver feature in the romantic teen drama High Tides.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A musical comedy set in 1960s India is the latest adaptation of the well-known comic book starring Archie and his buddies for the small screen.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Watch Julia Roberts, Ethan Hawke and Mahershala Ali in Leave the World Behind.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The voice cast of Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget includes Zachary Levi, Bella Ramsey, and Thandiwe Newton.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Happy Birthday V: Top 10 facts you should know about BTS member
Find Out More