Top 9 upcoming Korean Dramas of 2024 on Netflix, Disney Hotstar and more OTT will leave you impatient

Here is a list of the top Korean web series coming up in 2024 with famous stars on OTT platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney Hotstar and more

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 26, 2023

Queen Of Tears

Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won play a couple in this romantic Netflix show

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

You Have Done Well

Park Bo-Gum and IU are coming together for this romcom on Netflix

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Murder Dieary

Choi Woo-Shik is the lead star in this Netflix show inspired by webtoon

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Goodbye Earth

Yoo Ah-in who is caught in a drug scandal plays the lead role in Netflix's Goodbye Earth

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

A Shop For Killers

This show is going to come on Disney. Lee Dong-wook is the main star

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Trunk

Fans of Gong Yoo will get to see him in this romantic drama on Netflix

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Queen Woo

Jeon Jong Seo and Ji Chang Wook are the main stars of this Kdrama

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mr Plankton

This show will come on Netflix. It stars Bloodhounds actor Woo Do Hwan

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Queen Of The Scene

Queen Of The Scene will come on Netflix with Gong Hyo Jin as lead

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hierarchy

Hierarchy is teen drama on Netflix with lots of romance

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Wedding Impossible

It has Moon Sang Min as a chaebol heir

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Leo box office collection day 7: Thalapathy Vijay to beat lifetime of Rajinikanth’s Jailer in just one week

 

 Find Out More