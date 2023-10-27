Top 9 web series and movies to watch on OTT for all history lovers

From Jodhaa Akbar to The Crown, these historical/period dramas are entertaining to watch.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 27, 2023

Jodhaa Akbar on Netflix

Though it is a romantic film starring Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, it captures the era of Mughal Empire.

Bajirao Mastani on JioCinema

The film narrates the story of heroic warrior Peshwa Bajirao, his wife Kashibai and Mastani. Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film is a visual treat.

Asoka on Netflix

Starring Shah Rukh Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, the film narrates the story of Emperor Asoka of Maurya Empire.

Rocket Boys on SonyLiv

Among the recent historic/period dramas is Rocket Boys based on Dr. Homi J. Bhabha and Dr. Vikram Sarabhai. It narrates parts of Indian history from 1940-60s.

The Crown on Netflix

The web series on Netflix is highly acclaimed. It narrates the story of Queen Elizabeth II. It also gives a glimpse into life of Princess Diana and more.

Vikings of Netflix

The series takes viewers back to Scandinavian age. It is one of the most watched series.

Gandhi on YouTube

Ben Kingsley starrer Gandhi chronicles the life of Father of Nation - Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi.

The Legend of Bhagat Singh on Amazon Prime Video

Starring Ajay Devgn, the movie is based on fearless freedom fighter Bhagat Singh who sacrificed his life for India's freedom.

Ponniyin Selvan on Amazon Prime Video

Mani Ratnam's film takes viewers back to Chola dynasty. It is a historical drama starring Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and more.

The Tudors on Amazon Prime Video

The series is set in 16th-century England when Tudors reign that began with Henry VII was in power. The series is about King Henry VIII.

Tanhaji on Disney+Hotstar

The film about Maratha warrior has received an IMDb rating of 7.5.

Rang De Basanti on Netflix

Though a new-age story about friendship, the film draws parallels from Indian Independence struggle.

