Top 9 web series and movies to watch on OTT for all history lovers

From Jodhaa Akbar to The Crown, these historical/period dramas are entertaining to watch.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 27, 2023
Though it is a romantic film starring Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, it captures the era of Mughal Empire.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film narrates the story of heroic warrior Peshwa Bajirao, his wife Kashibai and Mastani. Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film is a visual treat.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Starring Shah Rukh Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, the film narrates the story of Emperor Asoka of Maurya Empire.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Among the recent historic/period dramas is Rocket Boys based on Dr. Homi J. Bhabha and Dr. Vikram Sarabhai. It narrates parts of Indian history from 1940-60s.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The web series on Netflix is highly acclaimed. It narrates the story of Queen Elizabeth II. It also gives a glimpse into life of Princess Diana and more.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The series takes viewers back to Scandinavian age. It is one of the most watched series.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ben Kingsley starrer Gandhi chronicles the life of Father of Nation - Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Starring Ajay Devgn, the movie is based on fearless freedom fighter Bhagat Singh who sacrificed his life for India's freedom.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mani Ratnam's film takes viewers back to Chola dynasty. It is a historical drama starring Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and more.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The series is set in 16th-century England when Tudors reign that began with Henry VII was in power. The series is about King Henry VIII.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film about Maratha warrior has received an IMDb rating of 7.5.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Though a new-age story about friendship, the film draws parallels from Indian Independence struggle.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
