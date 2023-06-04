Top Bollywood actresses who refused to work with Salman Khan

From Deepika Padukone to Kangana Ranaut, list of actresses who refused projects opposite Salman Khan.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 04, 2023

Mighty Salman Khan

Salman Khan is one of the biggest stars of Bollywood.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Godfather to many

Salman Khan has launched many actresses including Sonakshi Sinha and more.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Deepika Padukone

But did you know Deepika Padukone's first film was offered by Salman Khan but she wasn't ready to face camera?

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kangana Ranaut

Reportedly, Kangana Ranaut was offered Sultan. But she refused the project.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

After their bitter breakup, Aishwarya Rai has never featured in a film with Salman Khan.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sonali Bendre

Reports suggest that Sonali Bendre avoided to sign projects with Salman Khan post Hum Saath Saath Hain.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Twinkle Khanna

As reported by Siasat.com, Twinkle Khanna also did not take up any projects with Salman Khan after Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai. She later quit films.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Urmila Matondkar

As reported by Postoast, Urmila Matondkar allegedly decided to not work with the actor after Janam Samjha Karo.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ameesha Patel

Ameesha Patel allegedly did not take up projects with Salman Khan after their film Yeh Hai Jalwa.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Amrita Rao

Amrita Rao reportedly rejected Prem Ratan Dhan Payo.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Anupamaa Twists: Vanraj thanks Anu; Maya's jealousy at peak and more

 

 Find Out More