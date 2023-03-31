Top Bollywood actresses who rejected and refused to work with Salman Khan

There have been many actresses who do not want to work with Salman Khan. Read to know the reasons for the same right here.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 31, 2023

Sonali Bendre

When Salman's name arrived in the Blackbuck case, Sonali drifted. The case came when the duo was working in Hum Saath Saath Hain.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Post Hum Dil De Chuke Hai Sanam, Aishwarya drifted as she accused the actor of physical abuse and cheating.

Deepika Padukone

Salman had once disregarded Ranveer Singh, Deepika's husband. Reportedly since then, she decided to not work with Salman and hence rejected Prem Ratan Dhan Payo.

Deepshikha Nagpal

She was given the role of Mamta Kulkarni in Karan And Arjun. She denied the offer and did not want to work with Salman reportedly.

Urmila Matondkar

The pair was seen in Jaanam Samjha Karo but later she chose to not work with Salman.

Kangana Ranaut

She revealed that in movies and photos featuring the star the credit just goes to the actor, so she would not like to work with him.

Ameesha Patel

Post doing Yeh Hai Jalwa, the duo was not seen working together.

Twinkle Khanna

Twinkle after doing Chal Simple Bhai with Salman refused to do Hit Pyaar Kaise Hota Hai with the star.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

Salman Khan is all set for the release of his next movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

Sallu won't stop

His fans will surely not stop watching his movies despite controversies.

