Top Bollywood actresses who rejected SS Rajamouli's movie RRR

Take a look at the list of actresses who rejected SS Rajamouli's RRR which later was a blockbuster hit.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 29, 2023
Isabelle Kaif who is Katrina Kaif's sister was offered Olivia's role.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Isabelle Kaif reportedly did not do the movie as she wanted details of the script.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Parineeti Chopra reportedly was offered to play Sita's role essayed by Alia Bhatt in RRR.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Parineeti Chopra reportedly rejected RRR because of her busy schedule.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shraddha Kapoor reportedly was approached for RRR but she rejected.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shraddha Kapoor had to adjust her dates as she had already signed many films.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Amy Jackson was asked to play the love interest of Jr NTR in the movie.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Amy Jackson reportedly could not do RRR as she was expecting her first baby.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Daisy Edgar Jones had essayed Olivia's role in RRR.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Daisy Edgar Jones had rejected the movie as the delay in shooting made her leave the movie reportedly.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
SS Rajamouli's RRR has broken records.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Top actresses were seen rejecting SS Rajamouli's magnum opus drama.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
