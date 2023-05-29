Top Bollywood actresses who rejected SS Rajamouli's movie RRR

Take a look at the list of actresses who rejected SS Rajamouli's RRR which later was a blockbuster hit.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Isabelle Kaif

Isabelle Kaif who is Katrina Kaif's sister was offered Olivia's role.

Isabelle Kaif rejected

Isabelle Kaif reportedly did not do the movie as she wanted details of the script.

​Parineeti Chopra

​Parineeti Chopra reportedly was offered to play Sita's role essayed by Alia Bhatt in RRR.

​Parineeti Chopra rejected

​Parineeti Chopra reportedly rejected RRR because of her busy schedule.

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor reportedly was approached for RRR but she rejected.

Shraddha Kapoor's reason for rejection

Shraddha Kapoor had to adjust her dates as she had already signed many films.

​Amy Jackson

​Amy Jackson was asked to play the love interest of Jr NTR in the movie.

​Amy Jackson rejected RRR

​Amy Jackson reportedly could not do RRR as she was expecting her first baby.

Daisy Edgar Jones

Daisy Edgar Jones had essayed Olivia's role in RRR.

Daisy Edgar Jones rejected the film

Daisy Edgar Jones had rejected the movie as the delay in shooting made her leave the movie reportedly.

RRR

SS Rajamouli's RRR has broken records.

Blockbuster

Top actresses were seen rejecting SS Rajamouli's magnum opus drama.

