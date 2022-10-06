Bollywood STARS and their bedroom secrets 

Hola, today, we will have a look at the bedroom secrets of Bollywood stars such as Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone and more. 

Shivani Pawaskar

Karan Johar 

The Koffee With Karan host revealed that he lost his virginity at the age of 26 when he was in New York and weighed about 140 kgs. 

Alia Bhatt 

The Brahmastra beauty called her a simple person in an interview and revealed preferring a classic missionary position. 

Deepika Padukone 

Deepika Padukone shares that she has been physical only when she is emotionally invested in it and the person. 

Arjun Kapoor 

In an interview with Filmfare, Arjun Kapoor revealed that he likes women who are hard to get. The Gunday actor said that he likes the chase. 

Ranveer Singh 

The Cirkus actor revealed losing virginity at the age of 12 and dished out pieces of advice to other kids, as an expert.

Ranbir Kapoor 

Brahmastra star revealed that he lost his virginity at the age of 15 and to one of his girlfriends in school. 

Shahid Kapoor 

It was Mira Rajput who revealed the bedroom secret of Shahid Kapoor. The gorgeous entrepreneur shared that Shahid is a control freak.  

Emraan Hashmi 

Emraan Hashmi was asked about what he misses from the time he was single. The actor revealed he misses the one-night stands. 

Salman Khan 

In an episode of Koffee With Karan, the Tiger 3 actor confessed to being a virgin which left everyone laughing. 

