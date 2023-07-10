Top Bollywood celebs who have written books; how many have you read?

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 10, 2023

In February 2021, Priyanka Chopra launched her memoir 'Unfinished'.

Sonu Sood in I Am No Messiah takes us through his journey from his hometown to the Mumbai film industry.

Gauri Khan's coffee table book My Life in Design is about her journey as a designer.

Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible described the medical aspects of pregnancy and its effects on the actor's life.

Have you read Twinkle Khanna's Mrs Funnybones books?

Tisca Chopra's book What's Up With Me? talks about puberty in women.

Soha Ali Khan in Perils of Being Moderately Famous pens down a succession of personal essays.

In this ruthlessly-honest memoir Khullam Khulla: Rishi Kapoor Uncensored, Rishi Kapoor takes us through his journey as an actor.

The Big Thoughts of Little Luv is the first-ever children's book penned by Karan Johar.

Sonali Bendre's book The Modern Gurukul: My Experiments with Parenting is all about the principles of good parenting.

