Top Bollywood celebs who turned authors

Here are some famous Bollywood actors who have entered into the world of writing and have become authors.

Bollywood Staff

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 09, 2023

Twinkle Khanna

She has authored books like Mrs Funnybones and The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad.

Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty has written books like The Great Indian Diet and The Diary of a Domestic Diva.

Soha Ali Khan

Soha Ali Khan penned down her memoir titled The Perils of Being Moderately Famous.

Emraan Hashmi

He authored a book called The Kiss of Life: How a Superhero and My Son Defeated Cancer.

Anupam Kher

Anupam Kher has written books such as The Best Thing About You Is You! and Lessons Life Taught Me Unknowingly.

Naseeruddin Shah

He authored his autobiography called And Then One Day: A Memoir.

Rishi Kapoor

The late Rishi Kapoor wrote an autobiography titled Khullam Khulla: Rishi Kapoor Uncensored.

Shah Rukh Khan

Twenty years of Decade and The Silent Night are some of his books.

