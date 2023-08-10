Top Bollywood celebs whose kiss created a sensation

Here are some Bollywood celebs whose controversial kiss created ruckus on social media.

Bollywood Staff

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 10, 2023

Dharmendra-Shabana Azmi

Currently, Dharmendra and Shabana's kissing scene is making headlines.

Deepika Padukone-Homi Adajania

Homi forcefully kissed Deepika during a party.

Amy Jackson- Prateik Babbar

Amy kissing Prateik on New Year's Eve also went viral in no time.

Mahesh Bhatt-Pooja Bhatt

The father-daughter duo's kiss on each other's lips was quite a sensation.

Hrithik Roshan-Rekha

The kissing photo of Hrithik and Rekha shocked fans across social media.

Dharmendra-Ram Jethmalani

Dharmendra kissing famous politician and lawyer Ram Jethmalani on his birthday went viral.

Shilpa Shetty - Hollywood Star Richard Gere

Gere kissed Shilpa on stage at a charity event in Delhi over 15 years ago, for which he later apologised.

Rakhi Sawan- Mika Singh

Mika at his birthday party kissed Rakhi forcefully in 2006 when she smashed cake on his face.

