Top Bollywood controversies of 2022 that shook the entire nation

As 2022 is coming to an end, we bring to you the biggest controversies that took place this year. We have made a compilation of the same.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywood

Ranveer Singh

The actor landed in a soup for doing nude photoshoot for Paper's magazine. Lot of memes were made for humiliating 'modesty of a woman'.

Source: Bollywood

Besharam Rang controversy

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's song named Besharam Rang from Pathaan landed in controversy over DP's saffron coloured bikini.

Source: Bollywood

Sohail Khan-Seema Sajdeh

The actress ended her marriage of 24 years. She was called a gold digger post she stated compatibility issues as a cause for her divorce.

Source: Bollywood

Akshay Kumar

The actor was trolled for being the brand ambassador of a tobacco brand with Shah Rukh Khan and Ajay Devgn. He apologised for the same.

Source: Bollywood

Vijay Devarakonda

The star was called by the Enforcement Directorate in Hyderabad post they suspected illegal funding for Liger.

Source: Bollywood

Jacqueline Fernandez-Sukesh Chandrasekhar

Post mushy snaps of the duo were released, it was also revealed that the actress got many expensive gifts from the conman and was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate.

Source: Bollywood

Sushmita Sen-Lalit Modi

The businessman had called the actress 'better looking partner'. Sushmita was called a gold difgger and months later Lalit removed her name from his Instagram bio.

Source: Bollywood

Kiccha Sudeep

The South star said that Hindi is no more a national language. It created a heated spat between him and Ajay Devgn. The South actor later revealed that he loved the Hindi language.

Source: Bollywood

The Kashmir Files

International Film Festival India jury chief Nadav Lapid, called the movie a 'propaganda'.

Source: Bollywood

Controversies over The Kashmir Files

Nadav had to later apologise for his comment post it created a stir on social media.

Source: Bollywood

