Top Bollywood films that had blockbuster written on them but couldn't be made

Take a look at the list of movies that got shelved because of varied reasons.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 09, 2023
Karan Johar's Takht got shelved because of high production cost.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
There were rumours that KJO had to bear losses due to COVID-19. The budget of the film was around Rs 300 crore and Brahmastra Liger was in line of production.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kartik Aaryan had squashed rumours related to Aashiqui 3 being shelved.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Reports now state that Kartik Aaryan's Aashiqui 3 will be made.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shuddhi reportedly was known for its infamous casting and due to big budget got shelved.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Amitabh Bachchan's Taalismaan also got shelved.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Baij Bawra which would have had Ranveer Singh got shelved due to high budget reportedly.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Immortal Ashwatthama starring Vicky Kaushal suffered Rs 30 crore loss in the pre-production stage and got shelved.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Inshallah that would have been Salman Khan reuniting with Sanjay Leela Bhansali reportedly got shelved due to creative differences.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dostana 2 got shelved after Kartik Aaryan exited from the movie.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
These films did not see the light of the day.
Maybe if these movies were made it would have been successful.
