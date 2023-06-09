Top Bollywood films that had blockbuster written on them but couldn't be made

Take a look at the list of movies that got shelved because of varied reasons.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 09, 2023

Takht

Karan Johar's Takht got shelved because of high production cost.

Takht rumours

There were rumours that KJO had to bear losses due to COVID-19. The budget of the film was around Rs 300 crore and Brahmastra Liger was in line of production.

Aashiqui 3

Kartik Aaryan had squashed rumours related to Aashiqui 3 being shelved.

Aashiqui 3 making

Reports now state that Kartik Aaryan's Aashiqui 3 will be made.

Shuddhi

Shuddhi reportedly was known for its infamous casting and due to big budget got shelved.

Taalismaan

Amitabh Bachchan's Taalismaan also got shelved.

Baij Bawra

Baij Bawra which would have had Ranveer Singh got shelved due to high budget reportedly.

The Immortal Ashwatthama

The Immortal Ashwatthama starring Vicky Kaushal suffered Rs 30 crore loss in the pre-production stage and got shelved.

Inshallah

Inshallah that would have been Salman Khan reuniting with Sanjay Leela Bhansali reportedly got shelved due to creative differences.

Dostana 2

Dostana 2 got shelved after Kartik Aaryan exited from the movie.

