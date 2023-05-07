Bollywood stars make a fortune by dancing at birthdays and weddings; check their fee
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 07, 2023
Katrina Kaif reportedly charges Rs 3.5 crore for dancing at weddings or birthdays.
Shah Rukh Khan reportedly charges Rs 3 crore for dancing at private events.
Akshay Kumar takes Rs 2.5 crore for performing at weddings or birthdays.
Ranveer Singh takes Rs 1 crore for performing at private parties.
Salman Khan charges Rs 2 crore for performing at birthday parties or weddings.
Deepika Padukone reportedly charges Rs 1 crore for her performance at private functions.
Ranbir Kapoor charges Rs 2 crore to make your day crazy at your private event.
Hrithik Roshan charges Rs 2.5 crore for performing at weddings.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas takes Rs 2.5 crore for dancing at parties.
Malaika Arora reportedly takes Rs 30 lakh for dancing on her item numbers at private functions.
