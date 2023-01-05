Top Bollywood stars who are big time foodies

Janhvi Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan and more celebrities who are in love with food.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 05, 2023
Priyanka Chopra is such a big foodie that she opened a restaurant in New York.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shilpa Shetty's Sunday binge videos are hit.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vicky Kaushal is a hardcore foodie.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Alia Bhatt loves home-cooked food.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 star is foodie at heart.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Janhvi Kapoor is a self-proclaimed foodie.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ranveer Singh's love for food is unquestionable.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sonam Kapoor too is said to be a big time foodie.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Varun Dhawan loves simple food.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Parineeti Chopra once said, 'I live to eat.'Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!