Top Bollywood stars who earn a second income with their clothing and beauty brands

Nishant

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 09, 2023

Hrithik Roshan co-founded HRX, a lifestyle brand that includes activewear, casual wear, and accessories.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anushka Sharma launched her fashion brand called Nush, which offers trendy and casual wear for women.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sonam Kapoor has her clothing line called Rheson in partnership with her sister Rhea Kapoor, featuring contemporary fashion for women.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Salman ventured into the clothing industry with his brand "Being Human," which focuses on fashion and contributes to charitable causes.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jacqueline Fernandez also launched an athleisure clothing brand called, Just F in 2018, selling their products online.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shilpa Shetty also launched a women's apparel brand called Dreamss.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Virat Kohli was behind the casual and activewear clothing brand Wrogn.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sunny Leone launched her brand Star Struck which deals in various makeup products for women.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The House of Pataudi is a brand that focuses on showing the heritage of Pataudi culture. Owned by Saif Ali Khan, it deals in ethnic wear and home decor.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Before Jamal Kudu from Animal, Bobby Deol's these songs were a total rage

 

 Find Out More