Top Bollywood stars who earn a second income with their clothing and beauty brands
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 09, 2023
Hrithik Roshan co-founded HRX, a lifestyle brand that includes activewear, casual wear, and accessories.
Anushka Sharma launched her fashion brand called Nush, which offers trendy and casual wear for women.
Sonam Kapoor has her clothing line called Rheson in partnership with her sister Rhea Kapoor, featuring contemporary fashion for women.
Salman ventured into the clothing industry with his brand "Being Human," which focuses on fashion and contributes to charitable causes.
Jacqueline Fernandez also launched an athleisure clothing brand called, Just F in 2018, selling their products online.
Shilpa Shetty also launched a women's apparel brand called Dreamss.
Virat Kohli was behind the casual and activewear clothing brand Wrogn.
Sunny Leone launched her brand Star Struck which deals in various makeup products for women.
The House of Pataudi is a brand that focuses on showing the heritage of Pataudi culture. Owned by Saif Ali Khan, it deals in ethnic wear and home decor.
