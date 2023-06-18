Top Bollywood stars who played villains in Hollywood movies

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 18, 2023

Alia Bhatt will show her chaos in her Hollywood debut Heart Of Stone.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Alia is seen going against Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Pink Panther 2 played an antagonist.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dhanush's bad look in The Gray Man was too alluring.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Priyanka Chopra in Baywatch reboot played evil.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ali Fazal was the villain in The Death On The Nile.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Randeep Hooda played the best villain in Extraction.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Irrfan Khan played an agent in Amazing Spider-Man.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Amrish Puri played Mola Ram in Temple Of Dooms.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gulshan Grover played Baldeo in The Second Jungle Book: Mowgli and Babloo.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The stars played evil roles in Hollywood movies.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

These stars are best in their work.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Bigg Boss OTT 2: Top 10 highest-paid contestants

 

 Find Out More