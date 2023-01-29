Top box office movies that Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan beat in 4 days

Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan has been breaking records at the box office and how? Pathaan has beaten some of the top hit box office hits; check out.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 29, 2023

Pathaan

Shah Rukh Khan's movie collected 429 crores gross worldwide only in 4 days and more Rs 100 crore on the 4th day making it Rs 53.25 crore nett in India. It crossed the 200 crore club in only 4 days.

Kick

Salman Khan's 2014 offering made a lifetime collection of Rs 211.63 crore nett.

Chennai Express

SRK's highest-earning movie made Rs 207.69 crore.

Housefull 4

Akshay Kumar's movie that made controversies made Rs 205.60 crore.

Golmaal Again

Ajay Devgn's movie made Rs 205.50 crore.

3 Idiots

Aamir Khan's movie made Rs 201.37 crore.

Bharat

Salman Khan's movie made Rs 197.34 crore.

Good Newwz

Kareena Kapoor Khan's movie made Rs 196.33 crore.

Sooryavanshi

Akshay Kumar's movie made Rs 195.51 crore.

Prem Ratan Dhan Payo

Salman Khan's movie made Rs 194.30 crore.

