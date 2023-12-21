Top celebs who are allegedly in Kareena Kapoor Khan’s bad books
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 21, 2023
Kareena Kapoor allegedly had a feud with Ameesha Patel after her getting ousted from the shooting of the movie Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai and Ameesha picked up her role.
Deepika Padukone has always been considered as a competition to Kareena and they have been cold with each other since the start.
Kareena once lost her temper with Dia Mirza because the latter commented on her dress and Bebo didn’t like it.
It is said that Bipasha Basu and Kareena Kapoor got into a huge argument during the shooting of Ajnabee.
Kareena Kapoor didn’t used to be on good terms with Priyanka Chopra either but she refused those claims in a recent interview.
John Abraham and Kareena is another duo that has never worked together.
The actress avoids talking to Shahid Kapoor after their breakup but claim to be cordial.
Kareena reportedly had a hand in kicking Bobby Deol out of Jab We Met and the actors haven’t collaborated since.
The actress has rejected numerous projects with Emraan Hashmi for no particular reason.
Isha Deol is also one of the names in the industry which Kareena doesn’t go along with.
