Here's a look at Bollywood stars and their weird habits!

Aamir Khan

The Laal Singh Chaddha actor loves taking baths!

Deepika Padukone

The Pathaan beauty likes to observe people at airport. Imagine DP staring at you at airport!

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Bebo has a habit of biting her nails!

Priyanka Chopra

PeeCee has this habit of collecting designer shoes! She has over 80!

Rani Mukerji

As per reports, Rani has been trying to leave smoking.

Saif Ali Khan

The Nawab is an avid reader. He has a library and a phone in his bathroom!

Salman Khan

Did you know, the Tiger 3 actor has a habit of collecting soaps?

Shahid Kapor

Sasha is a coffee addict. It is said that he has 10 cups every day!

Srk

The Jawan actor is obsessed with gaming and has a whole floor dedicated to games!

Sunny Leone

The gorgeous beauty has a habit of washing her feet every 15 minutes.

