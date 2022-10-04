Here's a look at Bollywood stars and their weird habits!Source: Bollywood
The Laal Singh Chaddha actor loves taking baths!Source: Bollywood
The Pathaan beauty likes to observe people at airport. Imagine DP staring at you at airport!Source: Bollywood
Bebo has a habit of biting her nails!Source: Bollywood
PeeCee has this habit of collecting designer shoes! She has over 80!Source: Bollywood
As per reports, Rani has been trying to leave smoking.Source: Bollywood
The Nawab is an avid reader. He has a library and a phone in his bathroom!Source: Bollywood
Did you know, the Tiger 3 actor has a habit of collecting soaps?Source: Bollywood
Sasha is a coffee addict. It is said that he has 10 cups every day!Source: Bollywood
The Jawan actor is obsessed with gaming and has a whole floor dedicated to games!Source: Bollywood
The gorgeous beauty has a habit of washing her feet every 15 minutes.Source: Bollywood
