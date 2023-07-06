Top comedians without whom South Indian movies will lose all fun and charm
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 06, 2023
MS Narayana is one of the most sought-after comedian actors.
People have grown up watching Brahmanandam’s iconic comedies.
Yogi Babu has made the audience laugh in movies like Petromax, Annabelle Sethupathi, and more.
Vadivelu has kept us entertained for years.
Santhanam is considered one of the best comedians in the Tamil film industry.
Posani Krishna Murali has entertained the audience with his comic timing.
Raghu Babu has the best comic timings.
Sunil Varma deserves a mention among the top comedians of South Indian movies.
Vivekh is one of the great comedians in Tamil cinema.
Srinivasa Reddy is one of the famous comedians in Telugu cinema.
