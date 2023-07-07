Top Entertainment News: Project K, Salaar and more

Project K

The title date, trailer release and more of Project K will be unveiled at San Diego at the Comic Con on July 20, 2023

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Salman Khan

Salman Khan's assistant in Yuvvraaj Mayank Dixit suffers bad injuries in road rage in Delhi

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Don 3

It is reported that announcement of Don 3 today was called off due to Salaar's teaser launch

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan revealed she never thought Zara Hatke Zara Bachke would rake in this much moolah

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani has made a cute confession on how she won the heart of her saasu maa Rimmi Malhotra

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

It is being said that Samantha Ruth Prabhu will take break for two to three months after Citadel

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ameesha Patel

Gadar 2 producer Anil Sharma has debunked all claims of Ameesha Patel of mismanagement as false

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Amruta Subhash

Amruta Subhash praises Anurag Kashyap's team for making sure shoot of Sacred Games 2 intimate scenes did not clash with her periods

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika Mandanna's cryptic tweet makes fans wonder if all's good with rumoured beau Vijay Deverakonda

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vidya Balan

Celebs praise Vidya Balan and team of Neeyat on a fab film

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jailer song out

Kaavaalaa featuring Tamannaah and Rajinikanth from Jailer is out today

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Salaar Teaser

Salaar teases creates huge buzz in fans of Prabhas and Prashanth Neel

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

