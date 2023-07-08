TOP Entertainment News: Jawan Trailer, Saira Banu and more

It seems the trailer of Jawan has got U/A certificate and the run time is 2.15 minutesSource: Bollywoodlife.com
The mother of Mithun Chakraborty Shantirani has passed away. His son Namashi has confirmed the newsSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Saira Banu has made her debut on Instagram on the death anniversary of Dilip Kumar. The page will share his life with fansSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Reports suggest that Manoj Muntashir has been removed from the judges panel of India's Got Talent on SonySource: Bollywoodlife.com
Vidya Balan's Neeyat has got average reviews from both critics and fansSource: Bollywoodlife.com
It is being said that the teaser of OMG 2 will come with Mission Impossible 7 in the theatres on July 12Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rishab Shetty and Rakshit Shetty met up and fans are wondering if Kirik Party 2 is on the cardsSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Ranbir Kapoor is flying down to London to be with his mother on her 65th birthdaySource: Bollywoodlife.com
Unconfirmed reports of Leo star Thalapathy Vijay quitting films after his 68th movie is again doing the roundsSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Nawazuddin Siddiqui has been slammed by ex wife Aaliya for mentioning his affairs in his memoir in latest interviewSource: Bollywoodlife.com
After Amitabh Bachchan and Salman Khan, it is Taapsee Pannu who is reportedly going to enter the NFT market.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The trailer of Baby is out. The film stars Anand Deverakonda, Vaishnavi Chaitanya and Viraj AshwinSource: Bollywoodlife.com
