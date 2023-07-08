TOP Entertainment News: Jawan Trailer, Saira Banu and more

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 07, 2023

Jawan Trailer

It seems the trailer of Jawan has got U/A certificate and the run time is 2.15 minutes

Mithun Chakraborty

The mother of Mithun Chakraborty Shantirani has passed away. His son Namashi has confirmed the news

Saira Banu

Saira Banu has made her debut on Instagram on the death anniversary of Dilip Kumar. The page will share his life with fans

Manoj Muntashir

Reports suggest that Manoj Muntashir has been removed from the judges panel of India's Got Talent on Sony

Neeyat Review

Vidya Balan's Neeyat has got average reviews from both critics and fans

OMG 2 Teaser

It is being said that the teaser of OMG 2 will come with Mission Impossible 7 in the theatres on July 12

Kirik Party 2

Rishab Shetty and Rakshit Shetty met up and fans are wondering if Kirik Party 2 is on the cards

Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor is flying down to London to be with his mother on her 65th birthday

Thalapathy Vijay

Unconfirmed reports of Leo star Thalapathy Vijay quitting films after his 68th movie is again doing the rounds

Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Nawazuddin Siddiqui has been slammed by ex wife Aaliya for mentioning his affairs in his memoir in latest interview

Taapsee Pannu

After Amitabh Bachchan and Salman Khan, it is Taapsee Pannu who is reportedly going to enter the NFT market.

Baby Trailer

The trailer of Baby is out. The film stars Anand Deverakonda, Vaishnavi Chaitanya and Viraj Ashwin

