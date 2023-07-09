TOP Entertainment News: Jawan Prevue, Kajol, Shahid Kapoor and more

Jawan

Shah Rukh Khan has announced the the Prevue of Jawan will happen on July 10, 2023. It should come at 10. 30 am

Kajol

After facing immense backlash, Kajol said that she did not intend to demean national leaders and their education

Neetu Kapoor

Neetu Kapoor celebrated her 65th birthday bash in Italy with Ranbir and Riddhima Kapoor, Bharat Sahni and grand-daughter

RIP Achani Ravi

Renowned Malayalam film producer Achani Ravi has passed away at the age of 90

BTS V

It is being speculated that Kim Taehyung aka BTS V has shot for a new song for his album

Kiccha Sudeep

Kiccha Sudeep has sent legal notice to MN Kumar and wants Rs 10 crores in compensation

Manoj Muntashir

After the Adipurush furore, Manoj Muntashir posted an apology on Twitter asking for forgiveness for hurting sentiments

Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor has said that he felt destroyed after leaked kiss MMS with Kareena Kapoor went viral

Vijay Sethupathi

Vijay Sethupathi might come as the villain in the Ram Charan movie made by Buchi Babu Sana

Esha Gupta

Esha Gupta dropped a drop-dead sexy pic in a green bikini

Good News

The baby boy of Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim is out of the NICU

Aradhya

Makers announced that Aradhya song from Kushi will be out on July 12 2023

