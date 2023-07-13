TOP Entertainment News: Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday Lisbon pics, Jawan and more

Couple in Lisbon

Pictures of Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday from Lisbon have gone viral. They are supposed to be dating.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jawan

Shah Rukh Khan has won over social media as he showed love to the Jawan team.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jhumka song

The second song from Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani Jhumka is out today.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi

Shekhar Kapur posted a poem on Insta after Suchitra hinted that infidelity ended her marriage.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Elvish Yadav

Elvish Yadav is the latest entrant on Bigg Boss OTT 2. He is the second YouTuber there.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thalapathy Vijay

There are rumours that Thalapathy Vijay might do a project with Robot maker S Shankar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani had a long debate with Sidharth Malhotra over releasing the wedding video. He was not keen on it.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy apparently forgot her passport as she was about to catch a flight. The CISF stopped her at the entrance.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika Mandanna has left Nithiin's film with Venky Kudumula. Sreeleela has replaced her.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut has taken a dig at an old video of Sonam Kapoor mocking her English.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vijay Sethupathi

The title of Vijay Sethupathi's 50th film is Maharaja. The director is Nithlian.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jungkook's Seven

The first teaser is out. We can see BTS Jungkook and Han So Hee as a fighting couple in Seven.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

