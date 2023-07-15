TOP Entertainment News: Alia Bhatt in YRF spy film, Tiger Vs Pathaan and more

Alia Bhatt

It is being reported that the first solo spy film of YRF will be sidelined by Alia Bhatt. The news has got mixed reactions

Tiger Vs Pathaan

Tiger Vs Pathaan is reportedly going on floors in mid 2024. The story will be woven around War.

Jungkook's Seven

Jungkook has dropped Seven today and it is a chartbuster. The MV features Han So-Hee and Latto.

Ranbir Kapoor

Lensman Avinash Gowarikar shared a pic of Ranbir Kapoor saying that the doting dad rushed home to Raha. So he could not get post pack-up shots for fans

Adipurush

Social media noticed that the budget of Chandrayaan 3 was lesser than the rumoured budget of Adipurush. The expedition cost GOI Rs 651 crores.

Maaveran

The reviews from the public for Maaveran is fantastic. Sivakarthikeyan's movie has taken fourth best opening of 2023.

Pathaan beats Baahubali 2

Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan has beaten Baahubali 2 at the Russian box office. The first day numbers are staggering.

Project K

The first glimpse of Project K will be made available to the audience on July 21 in India. The movie has Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Big B, Disha Patani

Tiger Shroff

Tiger Shroff takes on role of ambassador to promote anime in India

Salaar

A Tamil trade expert has said that Salaar's digital rights have been reportedly sold for Rs 200 crores

Sanjeeda Shaikh

Sanjeeda Shaikh's privacy is power comment on social media has left people wondering it is related to Harshvardhan Rane

Thalapathy Vijay

There are reports that the son of Thalapathy Vijay Jason Sanjay might make his debut soon

