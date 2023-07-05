Top Entertainment News: Shah Rukh Khan, Anurag Kashyap and more

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 04, 2023

Top News of the Day

Shah Rukh Khan, Rekha, Pawan Kalyan and Anurag Kashyap were some of the celebs who made news today...

RARKPK Trailer Out

The trailer of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani has got mixed reactions from the audience.

Chandu Champion date

Kartik Aaryan has announced that his movie with Kabir Khan Chandu Champion is coming on June 2024

Shraddha Kapoor-Rahul Mody

Shraddha Kapoor and writer Rahul Mody who are reportedly dating were clicked after a dinner and movie date

Rekha dazzles

Rekha's photoshoot for Vogue Arabia is the talk of the town. Zeenat Aman has given her a shout out.

Pawan Kalyan On Insta

Telugu star Pawan Kalyan has made his debut on Instagram. Fans are now waiting for his first post.

Shah Rukh Khan injured

It is being said that Shah Rukh Khan injured his nose on a shoot in the US. He got immediate medical attention.

Anurag Kashyap in Leo

It is being said that Anurag Kashyap is a part of Thalapathy Vijay and Lokesh Kanagaraj's movie Leo

Niharika Konidela divorce

It is being said that Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya JV are now officially divorced

Sitara Ghattamaneni

Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara featured on New York Times Square for her new ad for PMJ Jewels

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon has turned into a producer with Blue Butterfly Films. She will soon announce a project.

Aamir Khan-Raju Hirani collab

There is buzz that Aamir Khan has liked the script of a biopic suggested by Raju Hirani. The film might go on floors in 2024.

