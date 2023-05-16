Top Ent News May 16: Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra and more

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 16, 2023

Alia Bhatt got trolled for carrying an empty handbag at Gucci Cruise 2024.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Priyanka Chopra confessed that she has not watched RRR yet. Netizens got reminded of her 'Tamil film' comment.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shah Rukh Khan will reportedly not be a part of Don 3.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Katrina Kaif shared a mushy picture on hubby Vicky Kaushal's birthday.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Esha Gupta has touched down French Riviera to be a part of Cannes 2023.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Post engagement with Raghav Chadha, Parineeti Chopra wrote, 'leaving behind my Dil' as she marked her exit from Delhi.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shraddha Kapoor has chopped her hair and is now rocking short hair look.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Amitabh Bachchan responded to furore over picture of riding bike without helmet and said that pic was from on shoot location.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shekhar Suman blamed it on circumstances while talking about Adhyan Suman's failed relationship with Kangana Ranaut.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

We exclusively told you that Hrithik Roshan and GF Saba Azad are not moving in together.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal slammed reports of sexual relationship with Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producer Asit Modi.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 12 Hindu-Muslim couples in Bollywood that prove love has no religion

 

 Find Out More