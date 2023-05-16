Top Ent News May 16: Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra and more
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 16, 2023
Alia Bhatt got trolled for carrying an empty handbag at Gucci Cruise 2024.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Priyanka Chopra confessed that she has not watched RRR yet. Netizens got reminded of her 'Tamil film' comment.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan will reportedly not be a part of Don 3.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Katrina Kaif shared a mushy picture on hubby Vicky Kaushal's birthday.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Esha Gupta has touched down French Riviera to be a part of Cannes 2023.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Post engagement with Raghav Chadha, Parineeti Chopra wrote, 'leaving behind my Dil' as she marked her exit from Delhi.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shraddha Kapoor has chopped her hair and is now rocking short hair look.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Amitabh Bachchan responded to furore over picture of riding bike without helmet and said that pic was from on shoot location.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shekhar Suman blamed it on circumstances while talking about Adhyan Suman's failed relationship with Kangana Ranaut.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
We exclusively told you that Hrithik Roshan and GF Saba Azad are not moving in together.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal slammed reports of sexual relationship with Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producer Asit Modi.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 12 Hindu-Muslim couples in Bollywood that prove love has no religion
Find Out More