Top Ent News May 17: Mrunal Thakur, Cannes 2023, Anushka Sharma and more
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 17, 2023
Mrunal Thakur oozed oomph as she marked her Cannes 2023 debut.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Reportedly, Anushka Sharma's bodyguard got fined Rs 10,500 for riding without helmet.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Reportedly, theft took place at Arpita Khan Sharma's home as her diamond earrings went missing.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Alia Bhatt accepted that her handbag was empty as she shared pics from Gucci Cruise 2024 event.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sara Ali Khan looked all regal and classy at Cannes 2023 on day 2.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Kerala Story director Sudipto Sen said that northern part of Kerala is a ' terror-network hub'.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nick Jonas made a sweet comment and said, ‘Life before Priyanka Chopra doesn’t exist’.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kangana Ranaut reportedly said that she lost Rs 30-40 crore as she spoke against 'anti-nationals'.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan hosted US Ambassador Eric Garcetti at his home Mannat.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Hansika Motwani once again quashed reports of taking growth hormonal injections.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A video of Rashmika Mandanna went viral in which she reacted to her bodyguard pushing a fan.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 South Indian actresses who'll make you go, 'Teri bindiya re, aaye haaye'
Find Out More