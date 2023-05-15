Top Ent News of Today: Shah Rukh Khan, Kapil Sharma's shocking revelations

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 15, 2023

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke trailer released today and fans are impresed.

Shah Rukh Khan revealed that he didn't have money to furnish Mannat when they bought it. That's when Gauri Khan turned designer.

Kapil Sharma revealed that his first salary was Rs 500.

Vicky Kaushal was asked if he would divorce Katrina Kaif for someone else and he jokingly said, 'Shamko ghar bhi jaana hai'.

Amitabh Bachchan and Anushka Sharma in trouble as they were cught riding a bike without helmet.

Alia Bhatt got trolled for allegedly copying Deepika Padukone for her airport look.

Producer Ritesh Sidhwani confirmed that Farhan Akhtar is writing the script of Don 3.

Priyanka Chopra thanked Hrithik Roshan for his positive review for Citadel.

Manish Malhotra shared an unseen picture from Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's engagement.

The Kerala Story Adah Sharma assured fans that she is fine after news of her accident spread.

Upasana revealed that she and Ram Charan decided upon freezing her eggs quite early in their relationship.

A video of Mahir Khan meeting Sidharth Shukla's mother Rita Maa went viral.

