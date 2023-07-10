TOP Entertainment News: Shah Rukh Khan, Bawaal Trailer, Dunki and more

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 09, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan

There is buzz that Shah Rukh Khan might shoot a special song for Jawan in Dubai

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Oppenheimer

The film has got an A certificate from the CBFC due to explicit nudity and foul language.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Karan Johar

Karan Johar gave a savage reply to a person who asked on social media if he was gay

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bawaal Trailer

The trailer of Bawaal was launched in Dubai with star cast, Sajid Nadiadwala and Nitesh Tiwari in attendance

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ranbir Kapoor

Pic of shirtless Ranbir Kapoor teaching swimming to niece in Italy has gone viral.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sivakarthikeyan

Sivakarthikeyan's BFF Adivi Sesh said during Maaveeran event that the Tamil actor will soon debut in Bollywood

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dunki

Jio Cinema has secured the digital rights of Dunki at Rs 150 crores as per Lets Cinema handle

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pooja Hegde

Buzz is that Pooja Hegde will do a movie with Sai Dharam Tej. The producer is Trivikram Srinivas.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jin scolds J-Hope

Kim Seokjin of BTS scolded J-Hope on Weverse in hilarious manner.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Fourth collab

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja and Gopichand Mallineni are going to do their fourth film together for Mythri Movie Makers

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hema Malini

Hema Malini has spoken about a director who told her not to pin up her saree as he wanted it to fall down

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

BTS Beyond The Story

In the book, RM aka Kim Namjoon has said that the misogyny controversy set a culture of gender-sensitivity which feels is right way ahead

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next:

 

 Find Out More