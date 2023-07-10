TOP Entertainment News: Shah Rukh Khan, Bawaal Trailer, Dunki and more

There is buzz that Shah Rukh Khan might shoot a special song for Jawan in DubaiSource: Bollywoodlife.com
The film has got an A certificate from the CBFC due to explicit nudity and foul language.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Karan Johar gave a savage reply to a person who asked on social media if he was gaySource: Bollywoodlife.com
The trailer of Bawaal was launched in Dubai with star cast, Sajid Nadiadwala and Nitesh Tiwari in attendanceSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Pic of shirtless Ranbir Kapoor teaching swimming to niece in Italy has gone viral.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sivakarthikeyan's BFF Adivi Sesh said during Maaveeran event that the Tamil actor will soon debut in BollywoodSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Jio Cinema has secured the digital rights of Dunki at Rs 150 crores as per Lets Cinema handleSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Buzz is that Pooja Hegde will do a movie with Sai Dharam Tej. The producer is Trivikram Srinivas.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kim Seokjin of BTS scolded J-Hope on Weverse in hilarious manner.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja and Gopichand Mallineni are going to do their fourth film together for Mythri Movie MakersSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Hema Malini has spoken about a director who told her not to pin up her saree as he wanted it to fall downSource: Bollywoodlife.com
In the book, RM aka Kim Namjoon has said that the misogyny controversy set a culture of gender-sensitivity which feels is right way aheadSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!