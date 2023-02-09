TOP Entertainment News: Sidharth-Kiara's First appearance, Janhvi Kapoor and more

From Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani, Pathaan, Janhvi Kapoor and more, let's catch up on the Entertainment Newsmakers of the day.

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 08, 2023

Raveena speaks 

Raveena slammed everyone who's obsessed with her broken engagement with Akshay Kumar. She got candid about the same saying she has moved on. 

Pathaan 

Shah Rukh Khan thanked fans for showering Pathaan with so much love with a sunkissed selfie. 

Sidharth-Kiara 

Mr and Mrs Malhotra twinned in red while heading home in Delhi for Grih Pravesh. They distributed sweets to paps. 

Fam-jam time 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas and Malti Marie spent some quality time in snow-clad mountains. 

Janhvi on being a nepo kid 

Janhvi was asked about being a nepo kid. The Bawaal star states that it doesn't come from a place of arrogance but a desire to give it back to her parents. She feels she is at a disadvantage. 

Prabhas-Kriti engaged? 

Rumours were rife that Prabhas and Kriti Sanon were getting engaged in Maldives next week. However, their teams have both denied the rumours. 

Vaathi 

Dhanush is being hailed for touching upon the subject of corruption in the education system and how children are being exploited in the whole scene. 

Sridevi's memoir 

Sridevi: The Life of a Legend will be published by Westland Books. It is authored by Dhiraj Kumar who Sridevi considered as a family. 

Kiara's gesture 

Kiara's Kalira included Oscar's pendant. Oscar passed away last year and belonged to Sid. They were both close to Oscar. Kiara's gesture moved Sidharth. 

Sid - the Biba Munda 

When the bride's side turned emotional during the Bidaai. Sidharth took care of them and personally assured them as their elder son. Kiara's family was moved.  

Character Dheela Hai 2

Kartik Aaryan is going to come up with Character Dheela Hai 2 in Shehzada. Salman Khan fans slammed him while Kartik stans called it a blockbuster.  

Kangana heaps praise on KS

Kangana Ranaut praised Sidharth and Kiara calling them a genuine and delightful couple who didn't reveal their relationship to get brand deals, etc. 

Sid writes Ki on his palm

Did you see Sidharth Malhotra's hand which had Ki written on his palm? Uff, this boy is Biba Munda and most desirable!

