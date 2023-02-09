TOP Entertainment News: Sidharth-Kiara's First appearance, Janhvi Kapoor and more

From Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani, Pathaan, Janhvi Kapoor and more, let's catch up on the Entertainment Newsmakers of the day.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 08, 2023
Raveena slammed everyone who's obsessed with her broken engagement with Akshay Kumar. She got candid about the same saying she has moved on.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan thanked fans for showering Pathaan with so much love with a sunkissed selfie.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mr and Mrs Malhotra twinned in red while heading home in Delhi for Grih Pravesh. They distributed sweets to paps.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas and Malti Marie spent some quality time in snow-clad mountains.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Janhvi was asked about being a nepo kid. The Bawaal star states that it doesn't come from a place of arrogance but a desire to give it back to her parents. She feels she is at a disadvantage.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rumours were rife that Prabhas and Kriti Sanon were getting engaged in Maldives next week. However, their teams have both denied the rumours.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dhanush is being hailed for touching upon the subject of corruption in the education system and how children are being exploited in the whole scene.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sridevi: The Life of a Legend will be published by Westland Books. It is authored by Dhiraj Kumar who Sridevi considered as a family.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kiara's Kalira included Oscar's pendant. Oscar passed away last year and belonged to Sid. They were both close to Oscar. Kiara's gesture moved Sidharth.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
When the bride's side turned emotional during the Bidaai. Sidharth took care of them and personally assured them as their elder son. Kiara's family was moved.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kartik Aaryan is going to come up with Character Dheela Hai 2 in Shehzada. Salman Khan fans slammed him while Kartik stans called it a blockbuster.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kangana Ranaut praised Sidharth and Kiara calling them a genuine and delightful couple who didn't reveal their relationship to get brand deals, etc.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Did you see Sidharth Malhotra's hand which had Ki written on his palm? Uff, this boy is Biba Munda and most desirable!Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!