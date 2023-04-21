TOP Entertainment News: Sonakshi in Dahaad, Pamela Chopra demise

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 20, 2023

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha had a Roka. Reportedly, they will marry in October this year.

Delhi Court orders defendants to delist and deactivate Aaradhya Bachchan’s fake news from YouTube channel.

Pamela Chopra passed away at the age of 74. Bollywood celebs reached Juhu home to condole Aditya, Uday and Rani Mukerji.

Kajol and Ajay Devgn penned a heartfelt note for daughter Nysa on her 20th birthday.

Aishwarya-Abhishek celebrated their 16th anniversary today.

Sonakshi will play a cop in Dahaad, also starring Vijay Varma. Series drops on 12th May on Amazon Prime.

Yo Yo Honey Singh allegedly assaulted an event organiser after kidnapping him. Police are investigating the matter.

Shah Rukh Khan reportedly took home 60 per cent of the total profits as fees from Pathaan. It is about Rs 200 crores.

Ananya Panday and Aryan Khan were seen interacting with each other for a change at IPL matches.

After Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Shehnaaz Gill will be next seen in Rhea Kapoor’s next.

