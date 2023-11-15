Top entertainment news today: Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli exchange kisses, Tiger 3 breaks records
Bollywood Staff
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 15, 2023
Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli exchange kisses as Virat breaks the record and scores his 50th ODI century.
Tiger 3 day 3 box office collection takes the film to a 240 crore gross.
Sidharth and Kiara attend the India vs New Zealand match alongside other stars.
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja to host David Beckham at their Mumbai home as the star also attends the semi-finals match.
Sara Ali Khan pens a heartfelt message for her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan on Bhai Dooj.
Rubina Dilaik's maternity photoshoot goes viral yet again.
Tom Hiddleston says Shah Rukh would be perfect for the role of Loki.
Will Smith shuts down gay sex rumours after accusations from his assistant.
Nana Patekar slaps a fan for taking a selfie with him during the shooting of a movie.
