Top Entertainment news today: FIR against Elvish Yadav, Tiger 3 new promo out
Bollywood Staff
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 03, 2023
Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Pandey to reportedly feature in the third episode of Koffee with Karan 8.
YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT winner Elvish Yadav gets an FIR against him for making snake venom available at rave parties.
Elvish Yadav was quoted saying, “I have nothing to do with this” after the FIR gets registered.
Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and other stars join SRK for his birthday party.
Alia Bhatt also seen hugging Ranbir Kapoor in a wholesome family photo from SRK’s birthday bash.
Tiger 3 new promo out, Emraan Hashmi in villain role against Salman Khan and Katriana Kaif duo.
Allu Arjun’s wife Sneha Reddy was seen wearing a yellow dress worth RS. 2.7 lakh for the wedding of South star couple Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi.
The Fall Guy trailer released featuring Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt in major roles.
House of Dragon's second season to be released in early summer of 2024 as announced by HBO.
