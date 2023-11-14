Top Entertainment news today: Kapil Sharma’s comedy show on Netflix, Tiger 3 breaks records on day 2
Bollywood Staff
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 14, 2023
Kapil Sharma has partnered with Netflix for a new comedy show featuring Archana Puran Singh, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda and Rajiv Thakur.
Kapil Sharma announced the same with an Instagram post and also a statement by Netflix.
Salman Khan reacts on X (formerly Twitter) after hearing news of fireworks in cinema halls.
Salman posted “I'm hearing about fireworks inside theatres during Tiger 3. This is dangerous. Let's enjoy the film without putting ourselves and others at risk. Stay safe."
Tiger 3 box office collections crossed 100 crore on just the second day.
Koffee with Karan 8 episode 4th to feature sisters-in-law Kareena Kapoor Khan and Alia Bhatt.
Kareena Kapoor jokingly recommends Alia Bhatt to have another child on KWK so the couple can stop fighting over Raha.
Badshah reacts to the rumours of him dating Mrunal Thakur after a viral video, says, “Dear internet, sorry to disappoint you yet again but jaisa aap soch rahe hain waise nahi hai”.
Shiv Thakare says, “feels lucky to participate in three reality shows in one year” in a chat with Pinkvilla, after first performance in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.
Billie Ellish reveals that she is physically attracted to women while also being intimidated by them and their beauty.
