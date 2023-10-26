Top Entertainment News Today: Karan Johar in tears after watching Deepika, Ranveer wedding Movie

First episode of Koffee with Karan Season 8 released today with Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh.

Bollywood Staff

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 26, 2023

Koffee With Karan S8

Karan Johar gets emotional after watching the Deepika, Ranveer Wedding movie, admits he felt lonely.

Leo Box Office Collections Day 7

Leo BO Collections might pass 500 crores worldwide in the first week of the release of the movie.

Salman Khan consoles Angad Bedi

Salman Khan took twitter to console the demise of Legendary Indian Cricketer Bishan Singh Bedi as he reminded his son of his responsibility.

Happy Birthday Raveena

Raveen Tandon continues to age like fine wine as she turns 49 today.

Rajkumar Rao, a National Icon

The Election Commission of India appointed Rajkummar as a National Icon of the EC.

Big B and Rajinikanth will be working together for their next movie after nearly 33 years.

Armaan Malik announces second album

Armaan Malik recently revealed the title of what would be his second album, “Only Just Begun”

Apurva Trailer Released

Rajpal Yadav, Tara Sutaria and others to be a part of the new survival-thriller movie

Ruslaan release date revealed

Rajpal Yadav, Tara Sutaria and others to be a part of the new survival-thriller movie

Napoleon Teaser Revealed

Napoleon, one of the most anticipated Netflix Thriller movie’s teaser revealed. The movie will revolve around the life of Napoleon Bonaparte.

