Top Entertainment News Today: Karan Johar in tears after watching Deepika, Ranveer wedding Movie

First episode of Koffee with Karan Season 8 released today with Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 26, 2023
Karan Johar gets emotional after watching the Deepika, Ranveer Wedding movie, admits he felt lonely.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Leo BO Collections might pass 500 crores worldwide in the first week of the release of the movie.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Salman Khan took twitter to console the demise of Legendary Indian Cricketer Bishan Singh Bedi as he reminded his son of his responsibility.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Raveen Tandon continues to age like fine wine as she turns 49 today.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Election Commission of India appointed Rajkummar as a National Icon of the EC.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Big B and Rajinikanth will be working together for their next movie after nearly 33 years.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Armaan Malik recently revealed the title of what would be his second album, “Only Just Begun”Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rajpal Yadav, Tara Sutaria and others to be a part of the new survival-thriller movieSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Rajpal Yadav, Tara Sutaria and others to be a part of the new survival-thriller movieSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Napoleon, one of the most anticipated Netflix Thriller movie’s teaser revealed. The movie will revolve around the life of Napoleon Bonaparte.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!