Top Entertainment news today: Kareena Kapoor Khan’s first look for Singham 3 impresses

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 08, 2023
Kareena Kapoor Khan’s first look from Singham 3 unveiled. Bebo looks badass in the poster and fans can’t wait to see what she has in store.
Rashmika Mandanna's rumoured boyfriend Vijay Devarakonda reacts to the deep fake video, saying, “This shouldn’t happen to anyone”.
Tiger 3 advance booking soars up to 8 crores, the movie will be releasing on 12 November.
More than 3 lakh tickets for the Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3 are already sold, and it looks ready to break records upon release.
Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and other stars turn up for Ramesh Taurani's Diwali party.
Yo Yo Honey Singh and Shalini Talwar get divorced as the prolonged case finally comes to a close.
Shalini Talwar had previously filed a case of domestic violence against the star as the 13-year-old marriage finally came to an end.
Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl make it official as the couple is back together after the breakup in 2021.
Patrick Dempsey gets named “sexiest man alive” by People magazine, Grey's Anatomy star in shock himself.
