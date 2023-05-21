Top Ent News Today: Anushka Sharma, RGV, Sara Ali Khan and more newsmakers
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 21, 2023
Anushla Sharma blew flying kisses to Virat Kohli as he hit his seventh IPL hundred.
RGV extended his support to The Kerala Story and wrote the film is a 'Beautiful ghostly mirror showing the DEAD face of Main stream BOLLYWOOD'.
Sara Ali Khan visited Ajmer Durgah ahead of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke release.
Kriti Sanon and Tabu flew off to Goa to shoot for The Crew.
Kareena Kapoor Khan's picture with Amrita Arora from their Saturday night party went viral.
Drishyam is going to be made in Korean language.
Diana Penty's edgy formal look from Cannes 2023 grabbed attention.
Anurag Kashyap stated that he wanted to cast Chiyaan in Kennedy.
Atlee and his wife were spotted at the airport as they left for Cannes 2023.
There is a lot of discussion around Priyanka Chopra's series Citadel getting renewed for season 2 or not.
Deepika Padukone reacted to Dwayne Johnson's post depression and said that 'Mental health matters'.
