Top Ent News Today: Anushka Sharma, RGV, Sara Ali Khan and more newsmakers

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 21, 2023

Anushla Sharma blew flying kisses to Virat Kohli as he hit his seventh IPL hundred.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

RGV extended his support to The Kerala Story and wrote the film is a 'Beautiful ghostly mirror showing the DEAD face of Main stream BOLLYWOOD'.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sara Ali Khan visited Ajmer Durgah ahead of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke release.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kriti Sanon and Tabu flew off to Goa to shoot for The Crew.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kareena Kapoor Khan's picture with Amrita Arora from their Saturday night party went viral.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Drishyam is going to be made in Korean language.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Diana Penty's edgy formal look from Cannes 2023 grabbed attention.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anurag Kashyap stated that he wanted to cast Chiyaan in Kennedy.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Atlee and his wife were spotted at the airport as they left for Cannes 2023.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

There is a lot of discussion around Priyanka Chopra's series Citadel getting renewed for season 2 or not.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Deepika Padukone reacted to Dwayne Johnson's post depression and said that 'Mental health matters'.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 South Indian actresses who have 'Chand Sa Roshan Chehra'

 

 Find Out More