Top Entertainment news today: Rashmika Mandanna breaks silence over deep fake video, Tiger 3 advance booking crosses 4 crores
Bollywood Staff
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 06, 2023
Prabhas’ new movie Salaar scheduled to release early December.
Rashmika Mandanna breaks silence over her Deep Fake video being spread online, says it's a misuse of technology.
Amitabh Bachchan reacts to viral Rashmika deepfake video, calls for legal action
Sara Ali Khan denies the rumours of her and Shubman Gill while almost confirming his relationship with Sara Tendulkar dating on the third episode of Koffee with Karan.
Various Bollywood celebrities come together for Manish Malhotra’s diwali bash.
Tiger 3 advance booking for the opening day crosses ₹4.2 according to Sacnilk.com.
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor celebrate their child Raha Kapoor’s first birthday.
Vicky Kaushal’s biopic Sam Bahadur’s poster released, trailer expected to be out by tomorrow.
Taylor Swift’s 1989 (Taylor's Version) hits number 1 on Billboard 200.
