Top Entertainment News Today: Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki Drop 1 out, Bobby Deol about nepotism on KWK 8

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 02, 2023

Bobby Deol talks about Nepotism on Koffee with Karan, says “we didn't choose to be born as star kids”.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming movie Dunki Drop 1 releases and leaves fans with great expectations.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Koffee with Karan 8, Bobby Deol also revealed that he’ll be a part of Aryan Khan’s debut web show, Stardom.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Leo aims to catch up with Rajnikanth’s Jailer, only shy of 55 crores in just 2 weeks after release.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Katrina Kaif, Kiara Advani, and Priyanka Chopra celebrate Karwa Chauth, share pictures in beautiful traditional outfits.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shah Rukh Khan’s new movie Jawan gets a surprise release on his birthday with an extended cut on Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tamil actor Junior Balaiah dies at the age of 70 due to suffocation at his Chennai home.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

SRK celebrates his 58th birthday in style, greets his fans outside Mannat. Says “I live in a dream of your love”.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Marvel may look to revive its original cast of Avengers with both Iron Man and Black Widow coming back to the series.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

