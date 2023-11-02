Top Entertainment News Today: Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki Drop 1 out, Bobby Deol about nepotism on KWK 8
Bollywood Staff
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 02, 2023
Bobby Deol talks about Nepotism on Koffee with Karan, says “we didn't choose to be born as star kids”.
Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming movie Dunki Drop 1 releases and leaves fans with great expectations.
Koffee with Karan 8, Bobby Deol also revealed that he’ll be a part of Aryan Khan’s debut web show, Stardom.
Leo aims to catch up with Rajnikanth’s Jailer, only shy of 55 crores in just 2 weeks after release.
Katrina Kaif, Kiara Advani, and Priyanka Chopra celebrate Karwa Chauth, share pictures in beautiful traditional outfits.
Shah Rukh Khan’s new movie Jawan gets a surprise release on his birthday with an extended cut on Netflix.
Tamil actor Junior Balaiah dies at the age of 70 due to suffocation at his Chennai home.
SRK celebrates his 58th birthday in style, greets his fans outside Mannat. Says “I live in a dream of your love”.
Marvel may look to revive its original cast of Avengers with both Iron Man and Black Widow coming back to the series.
