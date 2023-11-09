Top Entertainment news today: The Archies trailer revealed, Suhana, Agastya, Khushi to take Bollywood by storm
Bollywood Staff
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 09, 2023
The Archies trailer revealed, sets up for an interesting love triangle between Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda and Khushi Kapoor.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
BFF’s Disha Patani and Mouni Roy along with other stars spotted at a Diwali Bash in Mumbai.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ananya Panday and Sara Ali Khan, break the news that both the actors were once in a relationship with Kartik Aaryan on KWK 8.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sara Ali Khan jokingly threatened her friend Ananya Panday to stay away from a mutual crush as revealed on KWK 8.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ananya Panday attended the Swarovski store launch in New York, posts photos alongside Kim Kardashian, Ashley Graham and others.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Raveena Tandon spotted performing Ganga Aarti in Rishikesh in traditional outfit.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
NewJeans confirms that they will be performing at the Billboard Music Awards, BBMA. It will be for the first time that the group is performing at the award show.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Matthew Perry’s death certificate states the cause of his death as “deferred”.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Zac Effron says it would be an honour to play Matthew Perry in a future biopic.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Dunki star Shah Rukh Khan is the king of wit; check his 15 cheekiest comments
Find Out More