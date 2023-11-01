Top Entertainment news wrap: Bobby Deol shares his lowest moment, SRK fans ready for his birthday
Bollywood Staff
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 01, 2023
Famous Bollywood stars like Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Jahnvi Kapoor, made heads turned at the Jio World Plaza launch.
SRK fan group SRK Universe organises charity events and watch parties as pre-celebrations for the star’s birthday.
Dunki Teaser expected to release on SRK’s birthday.
Bobby Deol shares his lowest moment in life where he found solace in alcohol, son’s statement was the wake up call.
Hrithik Roshan posts about his girlfriend Saba Azad on her birthday, calls her his home, love.
12th Fail Box Office collections continues to get a decent run.
Kangana Ranaut’s Tejas falls below Rs.1 crore on the 4th day, shows get cancelled due to no show.
General Hospital actor Tyler Christopher found dead after a cardiac arrest.
Salman Khan launches the Farrey trailer starring niece Alizeh Agnihotri.
